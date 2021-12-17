New Era For Business Events With Opening Of Te Pae Christchurch

Press Release – BEIA

Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) says New Zealand is marking a milestone today with the opening of its first new-generation, world-class venue – Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.

Set on the Ōtakaro Avon river in the city centre, Te Pae Christchurch features 24 meeting rooms, including a 1000-seat riverside banquet room, up to 3,300sqm of exhibition space and a 1,400-seat auditorium able to be configured into two completely autonomous spaces, and state-of-the-art technology throughout.

BEIA Chief Executive Lisa Hopkins, who is attending the opening event today with BEIA Board Chair Steve Armitage, says the building is a stunning addition to Christchurch, the South Island and New Zealand.

“Business events will be at the forefront of New Zealand’s economic re-opening to the world because of the clear value they bring socially and economically. Te Pae signals a promising future despite the current challenges, with strong domestic bookings in the first year, and bookings from international markets, particularly Australia,” Hopkins says.

“Te Pae Christchurch is a landmark building, purpose-built for the most modern city in New Zealand. It is a credit to the Crown who developed this magnificent space, and to ASM Global who are running it for the future with a long-term view,” she says.

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre

About Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA)

Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA), formerly known as Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ), is the official membership-based association of New Zealand’s business events sector with more than 460 members across a broad range of sectors.

BEIA works to actively promote the sector for its members and New Zealand, providing advocacy with central government and offering assistance, information, professional development and real business opportunities to its members.

The impact of the sector on New Zealand’s economy includes financial, social, regional investment and environmental. In 2019 in New Zealand, the business events industry was valued at $1.5 billion per annum, with over 3.6 million attendees both domestic and international, employing 22,000 people. However, since Covid-19, the value of the sector has reduced by 78 per cent. This can be attributed to a combination of reduced international visitors due to border closures, the impact of Alert Level 2, 3 and 4 restrictions, and the compounding lack of confidence from the sector.

BEIA manages New Zealand’s only national annual trade show MEETINGS. Last held in June 2021, MEETINGS generated $74 million of business for the New Zealand industry.

