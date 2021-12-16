New Te Reo Māori Announcements Adds To Growing Bilingual Transport Network

Press Release – Auckland Transport

Train passengers will now be able to hear announcements on the PA system in te reo Mori at all train platforms across Tmaki Makaurau. The new announcements are the latest addition to Auckland Transports (AT) growing bilingual transport network. …

Train passengers will now be able to hear announcements on the PA system in te reo Māori at all train platforms across Tāmaki Makaurau.

The new announcements are the latest addition to Auckland Transport’s (AT) growing bilingual transport network. They join te reo Māori audio announcements at ferry terminals and bilingual signage being installed at new and upgraded AT facilities such as Puhinui Train Station.

Mayor Phil Goff says, “Auckland Transport’s decision reflects the status of te reo Māori as an official language of New Zealand and acknowledges the unique identity and history that Māori has for our city and country.”

AT Chief Executive Shane Ellison says te reo Māori in public spaces is essential for a thriving Māori identity in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Te reo Māori is part of what makes New Zealand unique in the world.

“In the last few years we’ve seen the presence of te reo Māori in our public spaces increase substantially – not just in Tāmaki Makaurau but across Aotearoa. New Zealanders are getting excited about the revitalisation of te reo Māori and we’re thrilled to be part of that journey.

“These announcements are part of AT’s commitment to ensuring te reo Māori is seen, heard, spoken and learned across our network,” he says.

As well as te reo Māori announcements at train platforms, new audio announcements on buses are being developed to help customers navigate the city easily.

These will be rolled out across the network in 2022.

Hear an audio example here

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url