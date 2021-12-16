New Plymouth Airport Flying High After Scooping District’s Third Big Accolade

Press Release – Venture Taranaki

Justine Gilliland, Venture Taranaki Chief Executive: – We’re thrilled New Plymouth has landed another international accolade, this time for the airport terminal. The New Plymouth airport is a significant asset for Taranaki, welcoming visitors and …

– We’re thrilled New Plymouth has landed another international accolade, this time for the airport terminal. The New Plymouth airport is a significant asset for Taranaki, welcoming visitors and whānau home, and is the first touchpoint and gateway for many to the region.

– We commend the close collaboration between many stakeholders, particularly with Puketapu hapū, for the airports’ unique, culturally significant design. More importantly, we commend that cultural narratives were fundamental to the overall design and are now deservedly well recognised and awarded.

– The new terminal enhances our region’s travel experience, and reflects the pride we have for our region and the manaaki we have towards welcoming our visitors.

