Are CO2 Monitors The Answer To A Safe Return To The Office?

As populations around the world slowly return to a level of relative normality, governments and organisations are looking for new, innovative ways to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

With vaccination rates climbing the focus is shifting to finding new tools that can help to reduce the risk of the virus spreading in indoor areas and allow people to return to schools and offices.

The latest development in these efforts has been the creative use of carbon dioxide monitors. While there is currently no sensor available that can monitor the presence of airborne Covid-19, CO2 sensors are providing important insights into the safety of indoor space.

As reported in the Washington Post, “It gives you insight into ventilation, which is really hard to figure out otherwise”.

A CO2 monitor is an effective indicator of inadequate ventilation in enclosed areas like offices, classrooms, halls, and meeting rooms. In Australia, there have been calls for schools and businesses to prove they are adequately ventilated to allow a people’s safe return.

Auckland-based gas detection specialists, Entec have recently partnered with British manufacturer, Flamefast to bring an effective ventilation monitoring system to New Zealand shores. Flamefast’s range of Co2 monitors has been used throughout the UK as part of getting children safely back into classroom environments.

Incredibly simple to use, the Flamefast Vision CO2 Monitor offers a visual indication of CO2 levels in a room. CO2 levels can be correlated to ventilation levels. When the monitor is green the room is well ventilated, orange shows marginal ventilation and red indicates ventilation levels must increase.

These simple visual cues allow schools and businesses to act in real-time by opening doors and windows, reducing the number of people in the room or on turn on HVAC units.

“It is an excellent tool for schools and businesses to ensure that people are working in environments which make it difficult for the virus to thrive”, says Entec Managing Director Bob Weston.

For more information about Vision CO2 meters and how they can help fight Covid-19 transmission in your workplace, get in touch with the Entec gas detection team here.

