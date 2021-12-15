Have Your Say On The Accident Compensation (Maternal Birth Injury And Other Matters) Amendment Bill

Press Release – The Education and Workforce Committee

The Education and Workforce Committee is calling for public submissions on the Accident Compensation (Maternal Birth Injury and Other Matters) Amendment Bill.

This bill would extend ACC cover to a specified list of maternal birth injuries. These injuries are not currently covered, despite having the same characteristics as injuries (such as sprains and strains) that are covered by the scheme.

This bill would also make five policy changes:

1. reinstating the three-step test relating to work-related injury

2. requiring occupational assessors to consider an applicant’s pre-injury income

3. reducing the threshold for hearing loss cover from six percent hearing loss to five percent

4. increasing the size of the ACC Board by one

5. ensuring dependents of claimants will be covered if a claimant’s assisted death is in accordance with the End of Life Choice Act 2019.

This bill would also make seven technical changes that are outlined here.

