Have Your Say About The Future Of The Effects Of COVID-19 On Trade Release

Stats NZ’s final Effects of COVID-19 on trade release for the year will be issued on Wednesday 22 December 2021, covering the period to Wednesday 15 December 2021.

We are taking the opportunity over the seasonal break to consult with subscribers about the future of this release.

Our mission is to provide data about Aotearoa, for Aotearoa. As you may be aware, this release started in April 2020 as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic shock New Zealand experienced during the nationwide lockdown.

We believe that the release’s relevance has diminished as nationwide lockdowns have become less frequent, and we are not witnessing the volatility in trade that occurred during the initial lockdown. We also note that the data provided in this release is provisional only and incomplete.

We propose its cessation after the Effects of COVID-19 on trade: At 15 December 2021 (provisional) release, released on the 22 December 2021. This will allow us to focus on other projects of higher value to Aotearoa New Zealand, including the monthly Overseas merchandise trade release.

However, we acknowledge that you may have become accustomed to receiving this information as a high-frequency indicator and therefore invite you to have your say.

Please email your feedback to Al Allen, manager of International trade at: al.allen@stats.govt.nz.

Please include in your submission details of:

your current use of the data

how you think the data could be used by others to benefit New Zealanders

the impact of the proposed cessation of this release

Your feedback is appreciated, thank you.

Effects of COVID-19 on trade: At 8 December 2021 (provisional) – Information release

Effects of COVID-19 on trade is a weekly update on New Zealand’s daily goods trade with the world. Comparing the values with previous years shows the potential impacts of COVID-19.

The data is provisional and should be regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to trade only, subject to revision.

We advise caution in making decisions based on this data.

Visit our website to read this and information release and to download CSV files:

