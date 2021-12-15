Businesses Benefiting From Digital Training Courses

Press Release – Clickthrough Digital

From April 21 until June 21, 2019, Clickthrough Digital is hosting digital training courses to help companies to improve their online presence. <img src=”https://img.scoop.co.nz/stories/images/2112/310221df68e22b1d02a0.jpeg” width=”704″ height=”720″> Hundreds of businesses throughout …

From April 21 until June 21, 2019, Clickthrough Digital is hosting digital training courses to help companies to improve their online presence.

Hundreds of businesses throughout New Zealand are now seeing the benefits of remaining visible online, thanks to SEO, social media, and Adword training courses by Clickthrough. Clickthrough, which provides SEO training courses, Adword training courses, and social media training, believes Kiwis are not yet taking advantage of all that’s available to them online. The courses these digital experts are hosting can change that.

According to Clickthrough’s Chief Motivator, Glen Maguire, it can take expert help to understand what avenues your business needs to delve into.

“Our short training courses in Auckland and Wellington, with Autumn 15 percent discounts, offer an insight into industry practices,” he says.

“Our courses in search engine optimisation (SEO), Google Analytics, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords are run by experienced tutors that will get you up to speed on industry best practices quickly.”

The problem many businesses face is they are relying on old advertising tactics that no longer actively hook and identify customers. With over 89 percent of the New Zealand population on the internet (2018, The Statistics Portal), it makes sense to focus much of your attention on where your potential new customers are likely to be – the internet.

All training courses with Clickthrough are customised to your company’s requirements and are delivered by an experienced practitioner. Clickthrough trainers are also Google-certified and have extensive experience in the industry.

If you would like to know more about the training opportunities available or to take advantage of your Autumn 15 percent discount, then contact Clickthrough today. Email hello@clickthrough.co.nz or phone 0508 254 258.

About Clickthrough

Clickthrough is a digital services provider, boasting over ten years in the industry. They offer a range of custom training courses, SEO, Adwords training, reporting and CRO, social media marketing, web copywriting, Google Analytics, and more.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url