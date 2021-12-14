Timaru Port Workers Withdraw Strike Notices

Press Release – Rail And Maritime Transport Union

Members of the Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) working at the Port of Timaru have this afternoon withdrawn all seven strikes notices that were issued for the days 16-22 December inclusive.

RMTU South Island Organiser John Kerr says the employers tabled offers in mediation last Friday that members discussed today. Members have voted to withdraw notice of strike action and to proceed to settlement with both Prime Port Ltd and Quality Marshalling

‘The RMTU has secured offers that will maintain members’ purchasing power at a time of relatively high inflation which is a very positive result from our perspective.’’

