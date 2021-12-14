Business Scoop
Rental Price Indexes: November 2021 – Information Release

December 14, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals. Key facts Monthly change In November 2021 compared with October 2021: the index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.3 percent the index …The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.

Key facts

Monthly change

In November 2021 compared with October 2021:

  • the index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.3 percent
  • the index for the flow measure of rental property prices rose 1.1 percent.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

