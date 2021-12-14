RBNZ Head Of Supervision And Head Of Financial System Policy And Analysis Departing

Press Release – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

The Reserve Banks Head of Supervision, Andy Wood, and Head of Financial System Policy and Analysis (FSPA), Toby Fiennes will leave over the coming months. Te Ptea Matua is adjusting the structure of its Executive Leadership Team and a second phase …

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Supervision, Andy Wood, and Head of Financial System Policy and Analysis (FSPA), Toby Fiennes will leave over the coming months.

Te Pūtea Matua is adjusting the structure of its Executive Leadership Team and a second phase of consultation to realign the functions reporting through to Executive Leadership Team members has been completed.

While new roles have been created to support the new leadership structure, Head of Supervision Andy Wood and Head of Financial System Policy and Analysis Toby Fiennes have chosen not to pursue roles in the new structure and will leave over the coming months.

“Andy and Toby have both achieved a huge amount in their careers at the RBNZ. Toby has overseen first class policy advice that has driven a significant expansion of our regulatory responsibilities, and Andy has successfully nurtured talent and led the growth to support our more intensive supervision approach,” Governor Adrian Orr said.

Toby will continue as Head of FSPA and depart in March when the new structure comes into place. Andy will depart before Christmas to spend the summer with his family, with Scott McKinnon covering as acting Head of Supervision until the new structure comes into place.

Recruitment for our Executive Leadership Team is progressing well with more announcements to come on this soon. Recruitment for newly-created senior leadership roles will begin in January 2022.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url