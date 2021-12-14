Greyhound Racing Industry Report Shows 232 Greyhounds Killed During The Last Racing Season

Press Release – SAFE For Animals

Greyhound Racing New Zealand’s (GRNZ) latest annual report shows that 232 dogs were killed during the 2020/21 season. This includes 18 puppies, bred specifically for racing, who never raced and reportedly died or were euthanised. The report also states 900 dogs in total were injured on racetracks.

Of the 900 injuries reported, 27 were euthanised at the track or died suddenly. It is unclear the status of the remaining 873 – whether they are alive, racing, or have been rehomed.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said the figures are appalling.

“Compared to the 261 dogs killed last season, the difference is negligible and shows the industry is still having a disgraceful impact on the lives of dogs,” said Appelbe.

“The puppies who died within 12 months of being born is disturbing and a particularly dark stain on the industry.”

In September 2021, Racing Minister Grant Robertson put the greyhound racing industry formally on notice, following the release of the 2021 greyhound racing review. In this review, Sir Bruce Robertson reiterated that by its nature, greyhound racing is inherently dangerous. This point was also stated in the 2017 Hansen Report.

“This report shows that the greyhound racing industry is clearly not addressing animal welfare concerns. The fact that GRNZ has failed to improve the lives of dogs in their care during a period of heightened scrutiny is very telling.”

“Greyhound racing is inherently dangerous. The industry has shown time and time again that they cannot be trusted to protect dogs. Until the Government implements a total ban on greyhound racing, it is clear that dogs will continue to suffer.”

