Falling Tomato Prices Pull Down Overall Food Prices

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Food prices fell 0.6 percent in November 2021 compared with October 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for tomatoes, Stats NZ said today. Tomato prices fell 49 percent in November. However, their price was 54 percent higher than a year ago. …

Food prices fell 0.6 percent in November 2021 compared with October 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for tomatoes, Stats NZ said today.

Tomato prices fell 49 percent in November. However, their price was 54 percent higher than a year ago.

“The weighted average price of 1kg of tomatoes fell from $12.04 in October 2021 to $6.16 in November 2021,” consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said. “This compares with $3.99 in November 2020.”

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url