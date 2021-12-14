Environmental Indicators Show Indigenous Species Under Pressure

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Updated environmental indicators show indigenous marine and land species are struggling against extinction, and wetland area continues to be lost, Stats NZ said today.

The indicators ‘extinction threat to indigenous marine species’ and ‘extinction threat to indigenous land species’ show the population trends of particular indigenous marine and land species, and how close we might be to losing them altogether.

“Environmental indicators are essential for building the bigger picture of what’s happening in our environment. They help us track changes and support decision-making,” environmental reporting manager Angela Seaton said.

