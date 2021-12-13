New Banknote Signature In Circulation:Grant Spencer, $20

Press Release – Reserve Bank

Grant Spencer was Acting Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua from October 2017 to March 2018.

During this time we ordered a run of $20 banknotes and this morning we put the first of these into circulation, so they’ll start appearing from ATMs and in change shortly.

The signature of Adrian Orr, who followed Grant Spencer as Governor, is already in circulation on $50 banknotes.

