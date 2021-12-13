More Space And Comfort Available For Domestic Travellers At Queenstown Airport’s Manaia Lounge

Press Release – Planebiz

This summer, locals and visitors departing on domestic flights from Queenstown Airport will have the option of enjoying extra space and comfort in the Manaia Lounge, usually reserved for international travellers. Owned and operated by aviation ground-handling …

This summer, locals and visitors departing on domestic flights from Queenstown Airport will have the option of enjoying extra space and comfort in the Manaia Lounge, usually reserved for international travellers.

Owned and operated by aviation ground-handling company Planebiz, the Manaia Lounge is located on the first floor of Queenstown Airport, past security screening, with views out to the iconic Remarkables mountain range. It caters for up to 150 guests and its facilities include a business centre with free Wi-Fi and desktop computers as well as TV and reading areas, dining areas and dedicated bathrooms. There is also a gourmet self-service food and beverage selection featuring local beer and wine, hot drinks, juices, and hot and cold food freshly prepared by on-site chefs.

To take the stress out of travel over the busy Christmas period, domestic travellers will be offered a discount on the all-inclusive price to use the lounge, making the cost of entry $25 per adult and $10 per child (2-11yrs) until 31 December. From 1 January until the international border opens and trans-Tasman travel resumes, the price will be $30 for adults and $15 per child.

PlaneBiz Station Manager Kellie Clarke (known as KC) says that her team is delighted to offer a premium service option to domestic travellers for the first time from 15 December.

“With the current COVID situation, this is a great option for people wanting more peace of mind when travelling over the next few months. We know that some are looking for some extra space and comfort or to treat themselves at the start or end of a holiday after a tough year them so hopefully we can help them relax and enjoy a bit of pampering.

“We have strict COVID protocols in place to keep our staff and passengers safe which include regular deep cleaning, on-site food preparation, and relevant document checks.”

Queenstown Airport CEO Glen Sowry says “We’re gearing up for a busy summer holiday period at the airport and we’re stoked that the Manaia Lounge will be opening up for domestic travellers. It’s a great opportunity for people to try the lounge and treat themselves.”

The Manaia Lounge operating hours will be 0900-1700 from 15 to 24 December 2021, CLOSED on 25 December, and 0900-1800 from 26 December onwards.

For more information about the Manaia Lounge, please visit https://www.queenstownairport.co.nz/travelling/airport-guide/lounges/manaia-lounge.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url