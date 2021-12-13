FMG Young Farmer Of The Year/COVID Protection Framework Update

Press Release – NZ Young Farmers

New Zealand Young Farmers is operating within the Government’s Covid Protection Framework and will be making My Vaccine Pass requirements compulsory at all FMG Young Farmer of the Year events.

Please attribute the following statement to NZYF CEO Lynda Coppersmith:

“Like most other businesses, organisations, and events, we have responded to the requirements set out by the Government. Implementing My Vaccine Pass requirements is not only paramount for the safety of our communities, staff, event attendees and competitors, but also to ensure we can continue to host a fantastic contest season. The last two contest seasons were disrupted by COVID-19, so we are all looking forward to a season with relatively minimal disruptions for contest season 54.”

