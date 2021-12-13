Fastbase Big Data Revolutionizing Sales And Marketing For Small Businesses

Press Release – ACN Newswire

Data has been called the new oil, alluding to the enormous business opportunity and potential revenues from providing and processing big data. This has not always been within the reach of small-medium businesses. Not all companies are big enough to research and drill for oil.

The view of data as ‘oil’ is beginning to change. Recently Forbes compared data to the “ultimate renewable resource”, a more succinct view of the opportunity. Fastbase’s CEO believes that data is a resource that should be within the grasp of all businesses not just wealthy corporations. So Fastbase processes and analyses tremendously large data sets that can be used to advance businesses by revealing new trends and associations and then provide the information and knowledge to companies for free or for subscription.

Fastbase extracts value from lead data, demographics, firmographics and website usage data. The data is then analyzed and formatted for small (and large) businesses.

The CEO of Fastbase, Rasmus Refer said: “We have seen in the last couple of years how big data was leveraged in the fight against the pandemic: tracking people’s movements, early warning of high-risk areas and screening of asymptomatic potential infections. Big data is equally valuable in the business environment. It can revolutionize sales and marketing. Our vision is to help small companies grow larger. Providing them with the benefits of big data is our way of helping them achieve that growth.”

With the launch of WebLeads 8.0 Fastbase is bringing the next level of lead generation to SME’s all over the world. During the spring an even more powerful enterprise version using AI and real-time lead-identification is going to deliver data intelligence and analytics to large companies and top brands worldwide.

According to ReportLinker, the global lead generation solution market is expected to grow from US$ 3,103.80 million in 2021 to US$ 9,589.11 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2021-2028.

Fastbase will earnestly pursue a larger share of this lucrative market and with its formidable new WebLeads 8.0 aims to be a powerful contender in the leadgen market that could rival HubSpot and Marketo.

Fastbase is listed on the New York OTC market. Find the latest Fastbase Inc. (OTC: FBSE) stock quote, news and press releases or trade shares on E*TRADE.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

