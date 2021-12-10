New Way To Pay For Parking In Levin

Press Release – Horowhenua District Council

We’re upgrading the parking meters in Levin on Monday 13 December to Friday 17 December.

Improving our parking meter system will provide a better parking service to our community, with more reliable and user-friendly meters and increases the efficiency of our parking wardens.

The meters will still look the same. The biggest change in December is that you enter the vehicle registration plate into the meter as a way to record your time and payment, instead of the parking space number.

The new Pay by Plate (PBP) system means no more paper ticket receipts. You won’t need to receive or display a ticket because your licence plate number is used to confirm your parking has been paid. Instead, you’ll have the option of getting your receipt emailed using the eReceipt function.

“We’ll be out and about next week helping people adjust and use the new system” said Wendy, Horowhenua District Council’s Parking Officer.

Contactless PayWave will also be rolled out in the New Year as part of the upgrade; this means you’ll be able to pay with your credit or debit card and you can still pay with coins.

There’s no increase in Council’s parking infringement fees. However, if you choose to use PayWave you’ll be charged the standard merchant transaction fee.

Being mindful of our environmental impact, we’ve kept our existing parking meters and have only needed to replace the electronic and solar panels to allow for this change, and we won’t be installing more metres, only upgrading the ones we already have.

If you’d like to find out more about the new meters and how they work, please visit our website on www.horowhenua.govt.nz/ParkingMeterUpgrade

