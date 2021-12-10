CCNZ Names Incoming Chief Executive

Article – AsiaPacific Infrastructure

I am pleased to announce that we have appointed Alan Pollard to replace Peter Silcock as Chief Executive of Civil Contractors New Zealand, says President Tony Pike.

Alan will start his new role in January next year, and comes to CCNZ following ten years as Chief Executive of Apples and Pears New Zealand, an industry group representing apple and pear growers and exporters.

The selection process was carried out by Executive Council members Bailey Gair, Mark Evans, Tim Ford and myself.

We received many applications, some very high quality, but selected Alan based on his experience as a leader and industry advocate. While he has no previous experience in the civil construction industry, he has significant knowledge and experience in critical areas such as training, immigration, sustainability and health and safety.

We made this decision based on Alan’s experience in providing a strong industry voice to decision makers, and the lead role we believe CCNZ will need to play addressing issues in these areas over the coming years.

Like the civil construction industry, the apple and pear industry has a wide range of members from small family businesses to large multinational companies, and Alan is eager to get amongst our members to better get to understand the work they do and how CCNZ can work to address the industry’s needs.

He has a strong track record, and I am looking forward to working with him.

I would also like to acknowledge the fantastic work put in by departing Chief Executive Peter Silcock, who retires at the end of December.

Peter was CCNZ’s first Chief Executive following the merger of Roading New Zealand and the Contractors Federation, and he has done an outstanding job of developing CCNZ into the professional, credible and relevant organisation it is today.

It has been a pleasure to work with Peter, who came to us from Horticulture New Zealand and has really left his mark on the industry with excellent leadership, strong advocacy and tireless work building better networks for contractors.

