Te Mata Exports Acquire Rights To Bay Queen™ Apple

New Zealand produce exporter, Te Mata Exports Limited, has acquired the exclusive rights to a new early season apple variety.

Developed by Hawke’s Bay growing operation, Bayley Produce, the Bay Queen™ is New Zealand’s earliest export apple variety. Bay Queen™ has a vibrant bright full block red colour with crisp flesh and it’s smooth, sweet balance makes it broadly appealing.

Te Mata Exports and Bayley Produce have enjoyed a close working relationship for 10 years, originally partnering to manage the global sale and distribution of apples and summerfruit, and more recently working together to trial and commercialise the Bay Queen™.

The exclusive rights will see Te Mata Exports manage all tree distribution, planting, exporting and marketing.

“We’re delighted that Bayley Produce owners, Kevin and Karen Bayley, chose Te Mata Exports to develop the Bay Queen™ to its full potential,” says Executive Director Murray Tait. “It’s a great quality eating apple and has achieved excellent premiums in the market in the initial commercial trials.”

There have already been 49 hectares of trees planted in the Hawke’s Bay region with commitments in place to increase by a further 20 hectares across the next two years

“Having the exclusive rights to proprietary brands Bay gives us a real edge and we’re excited by the opportunity this apple variety presents,” says Te Mata Exports CEO, Peter Lange. “Feedback from our international customers has been overwhelmingly positive and the early-season timing allows us to be one of the first to the New Zealand apple market.”

“The Bay Queen™ complements our Snapdragon apple variety which we have the New Zealand rights to, along with our other IP variety, Cosmic Crisp. These, combined with our existing suite of New Zealand varieties, provides us with a complete and full season offer to our global customer base.”

“Having a strong stable of IP varieties means we’re able to maximise value for our growers and customers through managing the supply chain from allocating trees and propagating, right through to sales and marketing.”

The exclusive rights to Bay Queen™ extends to all associated Trade Marks

