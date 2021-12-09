Neuron Mobility And Brake Launch Festive Season ScootSafe Campaign Ahead Of Holiday Period

Press Release – Neuron Mobility

Neuron Mobility, Australia and New Zealand’s leading e-scooter operator, is launching a festive ScootSafe campaign in partnership with Brake, to remind riders of the riding rules in the lead up to the Christmas holidays and New Years Eve.

Over the festive period, e-scooters are typically used by more people, some of whom are less familiar with, or less inclined, to follow the rules and safety guidelines. This can lead to an increase in cases of bad parking, drinking and riding, and people not wearing helmets.

To further reinforce safety over the holiday period, Neuron’s Festive ScootSafe campaign includes a series of short videos that will be shared on social media, targeting 18- 44 year olds, who make up 70% of the company’s users. The videos include reminders around responsible parking, no drinking and riding and also urges riders to wear a helmet.

The campaign will involve Neuron holding festive ScootSafe events across New Zealand in the lead up to and over the Christmas holidays. Riders who visit the festive ScootSafe events will have the opportunity to get themselves on Santa’s nice list by taking a short safety briefing and will be able to earn festive rewards such as free credits for future rides.

Neuron is also encouraging riders to visit their recently launched in-app safety centre, where riders have the opportunity to earn up to $5 in Neuron credits through watching a series of short educational videos on how to be a responsible rider and completing Neuron’s city specific Safe Rider Quiz.

Richard Hannah, Head of ANZ at Neuron Mobility, said: “Neuron’s e-scooters are as safe as they have ever been, however like all forms of mobility, it is so important that riders are responsible and not complacent this Christmas. We want to take this opportunity to reinforce the rules and safety guidelines with the holiday period upon us, and encourage members of the public to learn more about responsible riding.”

“With more people expected to be out and about drinking in NZ over the Christmas holidays, we are reminding all of our riders to never drink and ride, park responsibly and please wear the helmet provided on our e-scooters.”

Caroline Perry, NZ Director, Brake said: “During the festive season and school holidays riders might be tempted to take risks such as riding under the influence of alcohol, or parents and carers taking a child on an e-scooter with them. Taking risks such as these increases the likelihood of you being involved in an incident.

“We want everyone to get to their destination safely, so we’re urging riders to be responsible this Christmas. Don’t be complacent, don’t drink and ride, and please wear a helmet – Neuron’s e-scooters all have one provided, so use them to protect your most important asset, even on the shortest trip.”

Safety is Neuron’s number one priority, with the e-scooters packed with a range of safety features. This includes the world’s first app-controlled Helmet Lock which secures a helmet to the e-scooter, electronically releasing it to use at the start of their booking. Riders should always use the helmets provided. Other safety features include “Follow My Ride” which allows riders to share their trip with friends and family in real time for added safety and peace of mind; and a 111 emergency button which can tell if someone has had a fall, then help them call the emergency services.

Neuron’s dedicated safety team continues to ensure the e-scooters are safe and sanitised. They are armed with hospital-grade disinfectant to keep the e-scooters and helmets completely clean and germ-free.

(NZ) Important Riding Rules and Safety Tips:

Riders must be 18 years old and above

E-scooters can only be ridden on pavements and roads, except on-road bicycle lanes

Only one rider allowed per e-scooter, and no tandem riding with children

Safety helmets should be worn, there is one on every e-scooter

Maintain a safe distance between riders and pedestrians

Give way to pedestrians and mobility devices (such as wheelchairs) at all times

Do not ride under the influence of alcohol or any other substance

Be aware of the riding environment and remove distractions (including earphones)

Park responsibly, don’t obstruct access areas, don’t park too close to a junction

