Judicial Review To Challenge NZTA’s $24B Transport Spend

Frustrated by the NZ Transport Agency’s failure to give effect to Government transport policy, MOVEMENT, the national advocacy group for safe active transport, has lodged a Judicial Review to challenge NZTA’s decision-making.

Chair of MOVEMENT, Christine Rose says: “The Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport 2021 has the specific requirement that NZTA reduces greenhouse gas emissions. However, NZTA continues its bias towards roads and continues to approve transport projects that will increase emissions. That’s why we are asking the High Court to quash NZTA’s $24 billion National Land Transport Programme for 2021-24.

Transport Planner for MOVEMENT, Bevan Woodward: “The previous GPS on Land Transport issued in 2018 also required NZTA to reduce emissions. But NZTA ignored that and emissions increased. There are no negative consequences for NZTA in failing to follow Government policy objectives. In fact, they are rewarded for increasing emissions because their funding comes directly from the consumption of petrol and diesel. Hence the greater the burning of fossil fuels for transport, the greater NZTA’s revenues.”

“Since 1990, New Zealand’s transport emissions have increased by 101%, remarkable when compared to population growth of 42%. NZTA’s transport spending is a key reason why New Zealand has one of the highest rates internationally of car ownership, carbon emissions and obesity.”

“By continuing to allow transport emissions to increase, NZTA makes a mockery of the Government’s climate change reduction strategies for New Zealand.”

MOVEMENT Trustee Tim Jones says “We simply want NZTA to give effect to the Government’s mandate for transport. New Zealand would be a better place for it. But NZTA chooses to ignore its legal obligations, so we have no other option than to take the legal avenue.”

