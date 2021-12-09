Celebrating Young Entrepreneurs Success

Press Release – Lion Foundation

The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme National Awards evening is a showcase and celebration of the entrepreneurial successes of our students, bringing together the top YES companies from across New Zealand. On Wednesday 15th of December, 21 …

On Wednesday 15th of December, 21 Regional Champions and one Wildcard Champion from around the country will pitch their company to a panel of esteemed judges at the competition during the day before finding out who will take out Company of the Year at Young Enterprise National Awards Live and Online in the evening.

This event is a culmination of the companies’ business year. Over the past year these students have created and run their own businesses right from conception through to production, marketing and sales. The one-year programme gives students an authentic learning experience that prepares them for life after schooling by teaching entrepreneurship and connecting them with the business community. More than 4700 senior secondary students have taken part in YES this year, setting up 1171 companies between them.

Judges for the pitches include Rachel Taulelei – Co-Founder of Oho and Young Enterprise Trustee (YES Alumni), David Downs – CEO of NZ Story and Young Enterprise Trustee, Simon Whyte – Chair of The Lion Foundation, Burcu Senel – CEO of HSBC New Zealand and Brooke Roberts – CEO of Sharesies (YES Alumni).

From 7.30pm, hundreds of people dressed in their brightest and boldest outfits will join the online event from homes and regional watch parties to celebrate the achievements of New Zealand’s most outstanding young entrepreneurs.

Alongside crowning the YES Company of the Year, the online event, themed a “night of colour”, celebrates the amazing achievements of young entrepreneurs from across New Zealand. Attendees will hear from the next generation of business leaders, changemakers and disruptors, and find out which teams will take home a share of $23,000 in prize money.

“While there may have been many setbacks and we are separated geographically this year, we just as excited to celebrate our future leaders, changemakers and disruptors with our online event. The YES Class of 2021 have shown tremendous resilience and we are looking forward to acknowledge the students, teachers, volunteers and staff that have gone to great lengths to achieve amazing things” Terry Shubkin, CEO of Young Enterprise.

Supporters are encouraged to watch the regional pitches from 10am – 3pm online via the link here and can tune in to the National Awards Evening 7.30pm – 9.30pm here or via the Young Enterprise Facebook page.

The following teams from around the country will be pitching during the day:

Nelson/Marlborough – Three Bay Jellies, Waimea College

Northland – Sky’s Surf School, Kerikeri High School

Auckland North – Boba Bliss, Kingsway High School

Manawatū/Whanganui – VoltaTech, UCOL Manawatu

Canterbury Ōtākaro South – Food Fight, Cashmere College

Western Bay of Plenty – Kiwi Kick, Otumoetai College

Auckland East – Impleat, Glendowie College

Southland – The Sill, Southland Boys’ High School

Auckland South – Plant Based, Al Madinah School

Auckland Central – Period., Diocesan School for Girls

Taranaki – The Together Collective, Scared Heart Girls’ College New Plymouth

Hawke’s Bay/Gisborne – Kind Light, Taradale High School

Hutt Valley/Wairarapa – The Gaia Colllection, Wa Ora Montessori

South Canterbury – FrostEase, Mackenzie College

Waikato – Seeds of Joy, Hauraki Plains College

West Coast – Papatūānuku Sports Kits, West Coast Trades Academy/Greymouth HS

Rotorua/Taupō – Coffee Direct, Rotorua Boys’ High School

Otago – Under the Door Enterprises, Kavanagh College

Auckland West – InterStudentsNZ, Waitarere College

Canterbury Ōtākaro North – Splash for Change, St Margaret College

Wildcard (Otago) – Abalro Health, Bayfield High School

Wellington City – Testli, Wellington East Girls’ College

EDITORS NOTE

The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme is a business experience programme where high school students run a real business. Young Enterprise is focused on creating a more prosperous New Zealand through enterprise and works with schools across the country to help students learn about business and entrepreneurship.

