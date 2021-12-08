Urgent Deck Maintenance Luggate (Red) Bridge, SH8A, Near Wanaka

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Most people who use the Luggate (Red) Bridge, near Wanaka, will need to take a detour route for a week-and-a-half from next week, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Work will be underway on weekdays, Monday, 13 December to Wednesday, 22 December, 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

The work involves essential strengthening and deck repair on the bridge, situated between Wanaka and Tarras, says Robert Choveaux, Senior Network Manager for Waka Kotahi.

“Work on the SH8A bridge involves replacing running boards, repairing railing and will require abseilers to check and tighten all deck bolts. Given the activity will be happening both above and below the single lane bridge, it will be closed to all traffic from 8.30am-5.30pm, on weekdays, for one and a half weeks through to 22 December.”

The detour and which vehicles can use it

During this time, a detour for traffic will be in place via Kane Rd – Camphill Rd – SH6 – Shortcut Rd (SH8A). This loop is approximately 32km and 20 – 25 minutes.

Overweight vehicle drivers need to refer to their permit and confirm an alternate route according to their permit type or travel outside of the closure times.

Camp Hill Rd Bridge on the detour route isn’t approved for HPMV or 50Max: these vehicles will have to travel outside of the closure times.

“Those who usually travel via the bridge during weekdays should either try and travel outside of the times of 8.30am to 5.30pm or add extra time into their journey to take the alternative route if they are approved to do so,” says Mr Choveaux.

He confirmed that the bridge will be open to traffic as usual on the weekends and overnight, after 5.30pm and before 8.30am. Arrangements have been made to accommodate the school buses.

“The works required on the bridge are needed, however we understand the inconvenience that this closure will cause to our road users and thank everyone for their patience,” he says.

“In order to complete the works before Christmas and the holiday traffic, we will be restricting the works to only what is technically necessary to make this 100-year-old bridge safe.”

Separate project underway in the New Year

”We will also have additional crew either side of the bridge to undertake enabling work for a separate monitoring and active signage project coming in 2022. The aim of doing this work now is to reduce the total number of closures affecting our community in the future.”

