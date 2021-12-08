SEEK Asia Launches ‘Let’s Get To Work’ To Empower Job Seekers After ‘Great Resignation’

Press Release – ACN Newswire

Today, SEEK Asia, the parent company of leading jobs platforms JobStreet and JobsDB, and with investments in JobKorea and BDJobs (Bangladesh), announces the launch of its new omni-channel marketing campaign aimed at getting job seekers, and especially first jobbers, to work. This comes after the pandemic caused unemployment rates to skyrocket to an estimated 81 million in Asia, with many still unable to secure a job. The pandemic has also changed people’s attitudes towards their jobs, with many re-evaluating where and how they want to work and the kind of work they want to do. This has led to the emerging trend known as the “Great Resignation”, a term coined by associate professor of management at Texas A&M University Anthony Klotz, which explains why even experienced job seekers are choosing to leave their current careers in the search of something more meaningful.

Aptly titled “Let’s Get To Work“, SEEK Asia’s latest campaign will be rolled out in its six key markets from today, running across digital, out-of-home (OOH) advertising, social media, and PR. Let’s Get To Work is a continuation of SEEK Asia’s brand evolution that began in late 2020, and will focus its messaging on empowering job seekers to go after careers they are passionate about. The campaign also indicates an ongoing strategic business shift, positioning JobStreet and JobsDB as not just a jobs platform, but also as a career and talent partner for both job seekers and hirers, respectively.

The fully integrated marketing campaign is helmed by leading global marketing company McCann Worldgroup and will see adaptations of the regional campaign across microsites, campaign films in each of the six local languages, and in-market activations. McCann will work alongside Think Tank’s multi-award-winning director Adrian Calumpang. Calumpang is a creative force with a long list of clients such as The Coca-Cola Company, Heineken, Nestle, Nike, and Unilever — to name a few. His style is typically sought after because of the way he portrays youth culture; elements that can be seen through the high-energy aesthetic of the Let’s Get To Work brand films.

Jane Cruz-Walker, Chief Marketing Officer at SEEK Asia, said: “While the pandemic has caused widespread job loss, reduced working hours, and pay cuts, it has also caused many to re-evaluate what they want out of their career. Job seekers’ demands have evolved beyond remuneration — they want a sense of fulfilment, good work-life balance, and career progression — and it is time for companies to adapt to this new world of work. This is why SEEK Asia is launching Let’s Get To Work: to motivate job seekers to pursue the jobs they love! By providing job seekers with opportunities to find jobs that they are passionate about, we want to be the career partner that will inspire the next generation of workers and empower them to be the heroes in their own career journey!”

Focusing on the hyperlocal nature of the job market, Let’s Get To Work will also feature influencers and key opinion leaders will be used across the region — including Singaporean actress Sharon Au, Malaysian stand-up comedian Harith Iskander, Indonesian vlogger Gerry Girianza, Filipino actor and chef Marvin Agustin, Thai musician Manassavee, and Hong Kong fitness entrepreneur Charlz Ng.

In 2022, SEEK Asia will also be launching the Biggest Tech Career Fair in Asia, which aims to accelerate digital transformation efforts by providing more opportunities for job seekers to secure roles in companies driven by technology. As the biggest career fair in the region, SEEK Asia will aim to match thousands of tech job opportunities to hundreds of thousands of candidates.

Peter Bithos, CEO of SEEK Asia, said: “SEEK Asia is the biggest and most trusted jobs board in Southeast Asia. Our ambition is to grow fourfold in the next five years and to expand our platform beyond what people have come to know and love us for today. We are strengthening our existing business by making big investments in people, innovation, and technology. Through Let’s Get To Work, we will be able to better engage with and inspire job seekers to find jobs that are meaningful to them. With our appeal to job seekers, this will also allow us to get more employers on the platform looking for quality talent, allowing an explosion of opportunities. Let’s Get To Work is an integral part of SEEK Asia’s commitment to job seekers and employers, and this is just the beginning of our exciting developments and plans.”

Additional activities will also be introduced to get local job seekers excited, including Roro Jonggrang in Indonesia. This hyperlocal campaign will use the popular Javanese legend to tell the story of love and betrayal, and contrast this with how finding a job with SEEK Asia can be easy and drama-free.

