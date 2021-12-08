Lawn & Order At St Johns This Summer

Press Release – St Johns Bar and Eatery

St Johns Bar & Eatery are proving not all heroes wear capes as they roll out the green carpet and adorn the lawn for catch ups with mates and hot dates this summer in Wellington. If youre on the pursuit of hoppiness after a certain event …



St Johns Bar & Eatery are proving not all heroes wear capes as they roll out the green carpet and adorn the lawn for catch ups with mates and hot dates this summer in Wellington.

If you’re on the pursuit of hoppiness after a certain event involving beers and basins was cancelled, the eternal hoptimists at St Johns Bar & Eatery know that beer is good for what ales you. They’re stepping up to provide a lager than life day on their pitcher perfect lawn this Saturday, 11th December with Beers on the lawn.

Sit back, relax and make your heart malt while enjoying the best in the beer biz with Tuatara, Parrot Dog and the ever-popular Native all rearing their frothy heads on the famous lawn. Enjoy a day in the sun with live acoustic music, food trucks and games, but get in quick as the $30 tickets are being snapped up fast. Bookings are available from 12-3pm and 4-7pm via their website.

If you can’t beer it this weekend, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to soak up the rays all summer long with three new pop-up bars on hand to serve up your favourite bevvies. Local gin distiller Scapegrace is doing a milk run, so you can DIY your G&Ts with a 200ml bottle of the good stuff and a selection of tonics and garnishes to personalise that classic taste. Those after a drop of vino can opt for sangria, Lillet and Gwen rosé from the wine bar, while beer and frosé lovers will also be catered to.

With live music and DJ’s every Friday and Saturday, this is the capital’s hot spot to enjoy those long-awaited, sun-drenched catch ups over a drink this summer. And remember – take a pitcher, it’ll last longer.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url