BNZ Announces Vaccination Requirements

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has announced vaccine requirements for staff, contractors, suppliers, and customers who visit Partners Centres and BNZ corporate sites to start on 17 January 2022.

There will be no change for customers wishing to visit a branch for over-the-counter services, but customers who want to have a face-to-face appointment with a banker for services like lending, advice, and opening new accounts will need to provide their COVID-19 Vaccine Pass.

BNZ CEO Dan Huggins says, “Vaccination is the best way to keep our people and everyone we work with safe.

“For customers, there’s no change in how we serve them. All over-the-counter banking can still be done in branch regardless of vaccination status, but for longer in person appointments we will require customers to be fully vaccinated.

“Customers can continue to contact us on the phone or online to do most of their banking including discussing their lending needs, just as they have since the pandemic began,” he says.

In branches, BNZ requires customers to wear a mask, sign in with the contact tracing app or physical contact tracing form. The bank ensures physical distancing and has sneeze guards.

BNZ staff, contractors, and suppliers will need to be fully vaccinated and provide their COVID-19 Vaccination Pass to access any BNZ site from 17 January 2022.

