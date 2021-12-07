RMTU-KIWIRAIL MECA SETTLED – Strike Averted

Press Release – KiwiRail

Today, the Rail and Maritime Transport Union and KiwiRail agreed on Terms of Settlement which bring their Collective Agreement negotiations to a conclusion. Notice of strike action has now been lifted by the RMTU and that will avoid further disruption to …Today, the Rail and Maritime Transport Union and KiwiRail agreed on Terms of Settlement which bring their Collective Agreement negotiations to a conclusion.

Notice of strike action has now been lifted by the RMTU and that will avoid further disruption to supply chains and passenger travel.

“It has been a difficult negotiation,” said Todd Moyle, KiwiRail’s Acting Chief Executive, “but we have arrived at a settlement which provides our employees with a good pay outcome, and KiwiRail and our customers with a stable industrial environment into mid-2023.”

“The RMTU has been consistent in its approach to these pay talks and we are satisfied that an appropriate settlement has been arrived at,” said Wayne Butson, General Secretary of the RMTU. “It has been tense at times, and we did not issue a strike notice lightly, but the outcome will be recognised by members as a fair one.”

The required process for the ratification of the agreement will commence next week across the RMTU membership.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url