Quirky Campaign Puts Spotlight On Jenkins’ Dominance In Sustainable Fresh Produce Packaging.

Launched last month, the ‘Join the Vegelution’ campaign might seem like a bunch of animated fruit and vegetables starring in a cute video, but the underlying messaging is anything but a joke… and it’s already gaining traction for one of Australasia’s leading packaging houses.

Jenkins Freshpac Systems, who market the Enviro Pac™ range, launched the ‘Join the Vegelution’ campaign and cleverly take a humorous look at a serious topic. General Manager Jamie Lunam explains. “We’re extremely proud of our status as industry leaders in innovative sustainable packaging, but to cut through the industry clutter and noise to get our message across we knew we needed to take an innovative approach. So why not let the veges do the talking for us? We figured, if they could, they’d be demanding better packaging options.”

The video campaign features a bunch of fruit and vegetables waging a crusade for healthier, more environmentally friendly living conditions and provides a perfect entry point into the Enviro Pac™ range that is the hallmark of Jenkins industry inroads. The campaign allows Jenkins to relaunch Enviro Pac™ in the market. “As the industry leaders in innovative sustainable packaging we also wanted to build brand awareness with our growers and retailers and see if we could influence and drive consumer demand for Enviro Pac™.’

Dubbed the better, more environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging option, the range includes paper packaging, plastic-free fibre netting, cardboard packaging, eco labels, fibre trays, bio film and more.

It’s all part of a bigger picture long term strategy by the industry heavyweights to continue to lead the way. “With decades of R&D into sustainable packaging we love being first with new technology and industry developments, being active in all major industry bodies and advocating at central and local government level to help influence genuine change in more environmentally sustainable packaging solutions.” Says Jamie. “Our Enviro Pac™ range, launched a decade ago, is at the forefront of where our industry is heading. It’s about providing a much more circular approach to packaging in horticulture and with new products being launched within the range all the time, it’s vital we make sure there’s strong industry awareness of this range.”

The ‘Join the Vegelution’ video has already received over 3500 plays since its soft release in October. It can be viewed here: www.jointhevegelution.co.nz

For more information on end-to-end packaging solutions go to www.jenkinsfpc.co.nz

