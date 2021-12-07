Modern Office For Sale At CBD Heritage Site Offers Occupiers An Address To Impress

Press Release – Bayleys

A newly refurbished office has gone up for sale at a landmark heritage address in Aucklands CBD, ready for occupation by owner-occupiers or new tenants. The vacant office unit for sale in the South British Insurance Building, on the corner of Shortland …

A newly refurbished office has gone up for sale at a landmark heritage address in Auckland’s CBD, ready for occupation by owner-occupiers or new tenants.

The vacant office unit for sale in the South British Insurance Building, on the corner of Shortland and High streets, offers more than 200 square metres of modern and versatile commercial accommodation. Just metres from Queen Street, it sits among some of Auckland’s leading commercial occupiers in the heart of the city’s professional services precinct.



Unit 1A, 3-13 Shortland Street

The original Historic Place Category 1-listed building at 3-13 Shortland Street was designed by architects Grierson, Aimer and Draffin, who were also involved in the construction of Auckland War Memorial Museum.

The Heritage New Zealand listing describes it as the largest and one of the finest ‘Chicago-style’ office blocks in Auckland, which reflects the city’s prosperity as a financial centre in the 1920s. The building is noted for its important contribution to the urban streetscape and its interiors include what is described as some of the finest Art Deco ornamentation in the city centre.

For many years the Shortland Street site housed the headquarters of one of Auckland’s most prominent financial institutions, the South British Insurance Company. Founded in 1872, the expanding company moved its headquarters to the building from smaller chambers on Queen Street in 1929. It remained in the building until 1982 when it merged with the New Zealand Insurance Company.

The office for sale at Unit 1A, 3-13 Shortland Street, Auckland, is being marketed for sale with vacant possession, through Bayleys Auckland Central. Sale will be by way of a tender on Thursday 9 December, unless it is sold earlier.

Salespeople Phil Haydock, Dean Budd and James Were said the property consisted of a stratum in freehold-titled office of some 212 square metres on the first floor, which was refurbished to a high standard earlier this year.

“With prominent frontage to Shortland and High streets, the South British Insurance Building is a CBD landmark with stunning character features throughout, which has been cared for and maintained to the highest of standards,” Mr Haydock said.

The property features two concrete-framed buildings. The original structure built in 1926 has a C-Grade seismic rating. The second building, in which the office for sale sits, was built in 1966 and has an A-grade Initial Evaluation Procedure seismic rating of 100 percent of new building standard.

“The office is well-presented with a new interior fit-out that offers a sleek, modern contrast to the building’s historic exterior.

“Now with a contemporary open-plan layout, along with a boardroom and meeting room/executive office, these are versatile professional premises that would suit a wide range of office users,” said Mr Haydock.

Mr Budd said the Shortland Street site was Zoned Business – City Centre under the Auckland Unitary Plan, with a wide range of permitted activities.

“The office for sale is positioned right in the heart of the city’s main financial and legal precinct, and within easy walking distance of Britomart, Commercial Bay and the waterfront.

“All around it are some of the city’s most prestigious office towers, including the PwC Tower, Vero Centre, Deloitte Tower, ANZ Centre, AIG and the Lumley Centre.

“The property will also afford occupiers easy access to all the amenities Auckland’s central city has to offer, including countless bars, cafes and eateries,” said Mr Budd.

Mr Were said transport links to all parts of the region were close at hand.

“The Britomart Transport Hub and Ferry Building are a few minutes’ walk away and it’s just a short drive to key motorway interchanges. A multitude of car parking opportunities make life easy for staff and clients in the area.

“The well-presented, professional offices for sale in this prestigious CBD precinct will appeal to a wide range of businesses. The property presents a particular opportunity for a new owner-occupier to become their own landlord with an address that will be sure to impress,” said Mr Were.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url