Government Finance Statistics (general Government): Year Ended June 2021

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Government finance statistics (general government) gives an economic representation of New Zealand’s central and local government financial activity. Key facts In the year ended June 2021: General government net operating balance shrank to a $904 million …Government finance statistics (general government) gives an economic representation of New Zealand’s central and local government financial activity.

Key facts

In the year ended June 2021:

General government net operating balance shrank to a $904 million deficit, following a $13.9 billion deficit in the year ended June 2020.

Total operating income increased by 12 percent, mostly led by an increase in tax revenue.

The rise in tax revenue was led by increases on income, profits, and capital gains (up 17 percent) and taxes on goods and services (up 16 percent).

Total operating expenditure increased by 0.9 percent, following a 20 percent increase in the year ended June 2020.

Operating expenditure growth was driven by an increase in purchases of goods and services (up 12 percent) but was partially offset by a fall in subsidies (down 66 percent).

Net acquisition of non-financial assets rose by $89 million to $5.7 billion, following a fall in the June 2020 year.

Net borrowing was $6.6 billion.

Net worth increased by $40.4 billion to $373.7 billion, following a decline in 2020.

Net debt rose $3.2 billion to $51.6 billion.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url