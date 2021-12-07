Contract Awarded To Build A Roundabout In Cromwell

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi has awarded the construction contract for its SH6/SH8B in Cromwell to Fulton Hogan. The roundabout will be fully funded by Waka Kotahi through the NZ Upgrade Programme (Regional Package). A tender price of $3.3million has been accepted, says Principal Project Manager Brendon French.

The single-lane roundabout will replace the current T-intersection. When completed in the second half of 2022, this project will help reduce the rising number of serious injury crashes at this busy intersection, says Mr French. The project is funded through the government’s $6.8 billion NZ Upgrade Programme.

The NZ Upgrade Programme projects are designed to improve safety and save lives at crash-prone intersections. Given the increasing popularity of Cromwell, the Government-funded roundabout will be built to enable it to increase to two lanes in each direction in line with traffic projections, in coming years.

Between 2010 and 2019, there have been 23 crashes at this intersection with one crash resulting in two people dying.

Construction preparation work, including relocating a watermain pipe, is getting underway this month, Mr French says, setting up the SH6/SH8B site ready for the New Year.

Background information on the roundabout at the intersection of SH6 and SH8B: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh6-sh8b-cromwell-intersection-improvements/

