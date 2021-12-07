BPW NZ Welcomes National Plan To Eliminate Family And Sexual Violence

Press Release – BPW NZ

The launch of Te Aorerekura, a 25-year action plan for the elimination of family and sexual violence, is welcome news for women and girls says the New Zealand Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW NZ).

“The elimination of violence against women and girls must remain a priority of this and future Governments and Te Aorerekura offers a plan to do that – we welcome that” says President Christine Berridge.

The Action Plan incorporates the voices of women, agencies, and communities dedicated to ending family violence, including an independent survey by The Backbone Collective of over 260 women impacted by violence.

“BPW NZ has long advocated that women and children deserve to be safe.

“A ‘cross-government’ approach should ensure meaningful action and results from the plan, however, this must be measured and reported on in a transparent way.

“We are looking forward to seeing the measurement framework for Te Aorerekura – it has to be robust.”

“Whilst Te Aorerekura focuses on eliminating violence within the home and family, BPW NZ would also like to see action from the Government on reducing violence and harassment towards women in the workplace.

“Not only is achieving the goals of Te Aorerekura important, so is ratifying international conventions to ensure the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment particularly where it is gender-based.

“Women and girls deserve to be safe in their homes, workplaces and communities, and we are looking forward to seeing action on this,” says Mrs Berridge.

