ASB Backs Home Buyers With Market-leading 2-year Fixed Home Lending Rate

Press Release – ASB Bank

ASB has dropped its two-year fixed home loan rate by 0.2% to a market-leading 4.15%.

Craig Sims, executive general manager retail banking, said the change gives home buyers options in a rising rate environment.

“It’s been a challenging year for many. Heading into the summer season, ASB’s pleased to be offering customers choice and savings, whether that’s having more certainty over their home loan payments or having a little more flex in their household budget at a busy time of year.”

ASB has been able to reduce its two-year fixed rate pricing in response to recent wholesale swap rate movements.

“We’re passing this change through to our customers as part of ASB’s commitment to helping more Kiwis boost their financial wellbeing. Today’s changes are about making things that little bit easier for homeowners and those looking to buy,” says Mr Sims.

Customers wanting to know more about the new two-year fixed term rate or recent savings rate increases are encouraged to contact ASB.

“Whether it’s mapping out your home lending journey or reaching a savings goal, the ASB team can help you reach your financial goals. We have the tools, know-how and insights to help more Kiwis get ahead so they have the freedom to make choices in life,” say Mr Sims.

