Making A Difference Awards Winners Announced At General Insurance Breakfast

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is delighted to announce the winners of the Making a Difference Awards for General Insurance, Claims and New Zealand categories.

The Making a Difference Awards winners were announced at the 33rd annual ANZIIF General Insurance Breakfast at The Fullerton Hotel in Sydney. Over 270 attendees from the insurance community gathered to learn, connect and reflect on the big issues of 2021 and the year that was. The event was also available online for virtual attendees.

ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer Prue Willsford congratulated the award winners for their ongoing commitment to professionalism.

‘This year, ANZIIF felt that it was important to celebrate professionalism, to highlight great initiatives, and celebrate excellence to our own industry as well as being a platform to celebrate insurance to a wider professional community through social and digital channels,’ said Prue Willsford, ANZIIF CEO. ‘Our “Year of the Insurance Professional” program introduced the ANZIIF ‘Making a Difference Awards, which highlight an individual who has gone above and beyond to display professionalism in their workplace, and for their customers.’

Congratulations to the Making a Difference Awards winners for the following categories:

General Insurance Joshua Nguyen – Canopius

Claims Poppy Foxton – Honan Insurance Group

New Zealand Hamish Blair- Sedgwick

Words from the winners:

‘It feels great to be recognised for the professionalism I endeavour to emulate from the role models I’ve been fortunate enough to cross paths with internally at Marsh, AHI and now Canopius, as well as externally from my A&H peers and the brokers I work with.’ ‘Insurance provides a measure of certainty in an environment that is otherwise filled with uncertainty. I feel it is one of the most important catalysts that keep our society running and allows communities to thrive. Without the various experts in our industry working together to provide insurance, the world would certainly grind to a halt; lives and livelihoods would be worse off.’ Joshua Nguyen Underwriter, Canopius

‘I am really proud to work with an exceptional team of people that contributed to building the claims portal (which we now call “Indigo”) and delivering a product specifically designed to provide a new level of service and support for our clients. It was a labour of love and a true team effort drawing in people from claims, IT, data & analytics, marketing, and compliance.’ ‘Insurance stands behind every business and gives it the confidence to take risks and grow. We are the fall back, safety net, lifeboat and defensive line. I am so proud to support our clients as they thrive and take on bigger ventures. Their ingenuity, tenacity and creativity impresses me every day. Partnering with them on their journey as a trusted advisor is a privilege and absolute pleasure.’ Poppy Foxton

National Head of Corporate Insurance and Risk Solutions, Honan Insurance Group.

‘I feel very privileged to be part of the insurance industry and to have played a role in helping communities recover and rebuild following significant events like the Canterbury earthquake sequence and my time in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. I think I’m most proud of the training and leadership roles I have held which will hopefully have made a long-term difference to the industry I am so passionate about.’ ‘I believe insurance plays an increasingly important role in today’s society, it allows individuals and businesses to manage risk and plan for the future with peace of mind. Most importantly it ensures that the communities we are all part of can rebuild and recover following natural disasters.’ Hamish Blair Business Development & Client Relationship Manager, Sedgwick

For more information about the Making a Difference Awards, please click here

