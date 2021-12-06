Animal Welfare Amendment Bill To ‘phase Out’ Live Animal Export Shows That MPI Represents The Economy, Not Animals

Press Release – Direct Action Everywhere New Zealand

Direct Action Everywhere New Zealand (DxENZ) is speaking to the Primary Production Committee at 09:15am on Thursday 9 December on the proposal to phase out live export (Animal Welfare Amendment Bill 2021). Sending cows who were born in New Zealand on …Direct Action Everywhere New Zealand (DxENZ) is speaking to the Primary Production Committee at 09:15am on Thursday 9 December on the proposal to phase out live export (Animal Welfare Amendment Bill 2021).

Sending cows who were born in New Zealand on ships to China or other countries where no laws exist to protect them is wrong. No person would be extradited to a country where their fundamental rights could not be guaranteed.

When the Ministry for Primary Industries recommended an end to live exports in their review, it was to prevent ‘reputational damage’; not the benefit for animals.

These factors highlight why animals need a Ministry of their own. Dedicated not just to their welfare but their rights to a decent life. New Zealand has a Commissioner for Children. A Commissioner or Ministry for Animals is well overdue.

DxENZ contribute our human voices along with many others across New Zealand to insist on an immediate ban to all injustices inflicted on animals, including live animal export. Here is our submission in support of an immediate ban on all live animal export.

