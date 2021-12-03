Secured Signing Is Approved And Listed On The New Zealand All Of Government (AoG) Marketplace

Press Release – Secured Signing

Secured Signing is excited to announce their listing on the All of Government (AOG) Marketplace, which lets businesses offer their products and services directly to New Zealand government agencies.

New Zealand government agencies can now select Secured Signing Limited under the Managed Services – Digital Experience Services category.

Secured Signing is the local choice for government agencies, providing a one stop digital signature platform that delivers a full range of form completion and eSigning capabilities. Using advanced Digital Signature technology, it is more secure than a plain electronic signature, and has customers such as the Department of Corrections and Ministry for the Environment.

“Since 2010, Secured Signing has been committed to the local and central government sector and our approval on the AoG Marketplace is a reflection of that,” says Harrison Stott, Senior Account Director at Secured Signing.

“Our platform is more important than ever with the shift in working environments due to the pandemic. Organizations are adapting processes and the entire Secured Signing team is working tirelessly to assist in making the adoption successful.”

With Secured Signing gaining ISO 27001 Certification and being listed on the Marketplace, it allows government agencies’ procurement teams to make a faster, educated decision on adopting the digital signatures platform into their business.

“Getting listed (on the Marketplace) makes it easier to offer our services to government agencies and positions us as the Local digital signature platform for kiwi government agencies,” says Gal Thompson, CEO at Secured Signing. “Our listing not only demonstrates our commitment to improving local government agencies in their day-to-day operations, but also our dedication to create awareness around how our platform increases sustainability by removing paper-based processes.”

About Secured Signing

Secured Signing, a New Zealand own, is a digital signature platform used by customers in over 30 countries across the world and has been operating since 2010 with their head office in Auckland, New Zealand. Secured Signing enables its users to use any device to capture their graphical signature, fill-in, sign, seal and verify documents anywhere, anytime. The solution streamlines business processes, cuts back on expenses, expedites delivery cycles, improves staff efficiency, and enhances customer service in a green environment.

Learn more about Secured Signing at www.securedsigning.com.

