Online Brokerage Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Sees Strong Q3 Growth Led By First-timer Deposits And Newly Funded Accounts

SINGAPORE, Dec 3, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Online brokerage Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“Tiger Brokers Singapore”) today announced that the average Singapore ‘first-timer’ account deposit has increased to $5,000 this quarter (Q4 2021), compared to the average initial deposit of $4,000 in Q2 and Q3 2021, as the pool of investors wishing to access Singapore’s diverse range of investment opportunities continues to broaden. Over 80% of the 353,300 newly funded accounts acquired through three quarters (Q3 2021) are attributable to international markets, including Singapore, already surpassing the full year guidance of 350,000 newly funded accounts.

Eng Thiam Choon, Chief Executive Officer, Tiger Brokers (Singapore), said of these results, “Our strong growth and credibility in Singapore has placed us in a great position for internationalization as more and more people are evidently choosing to include trading and investments as part of their wealth growth plan. We will continue to work towards building a seamless trading experience for investors on our online and mobile trading platform, Tiger Trade, while keeping them engaged through the variety of financial products available that are relevant and meaningful to them and their lifestyle.”

Tiger Brokers Singapore’s parent company, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) or Tiger Brokers (including all of its subsidiaries and consolidated entities), recorded a total revenue at US$60.8 million for their unaudited Q3 2021 financial results, which was a 59.6 per cent increase as compared to third quarter ended 30 September 2020 (“Q3 2020”). Tiger Brokers has a total of 1.77 million customer accounts as per Q3 2021, approximately doubling the number of customers accounts in the same quarter of last year, whilst the total number of customers with deposits increased 185.1 per cent to 612,000 on a year-over-year basis.

As part of the Company’s current strategic global expansion plans, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) has also been established as the dual headquarters to complement the existing headquarters in Beijing and streamline operational efficiency. The Singapore office will also be the Company’s new principal executive office. The decision is intended to promote the Company’s current strategic global expansion plans and streamline the operational efficiency of the Company; the decision is also supported by the fact that Singaporean clients already account for a substantial and growing proportion of the Company’s total client base.

Tiger Brokers has also acquired Ocean Joy Securities Limited, a Hong Kong licensed broker dealer regulated by the Hong Kong SFC (Securities and Futures Commission), to further expand its brand into Asia to build its local client base and contribute to the growth of the vibrant and dynamic capital market through its innovative fintech platform.

Substantiated by its rapid growth in Asia, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) was most recently awarded “Asia’s Most Innovative Company” at the 2021 Fortune Times Awards Ceremony for its innovation to bring better services to local users and add value to the financial industry in Singapore. It was also recently officially admitted as a trading member of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited and Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited, as well as a clearing member and depository agent of The Central Depository (Pte) Limited.

Additionally, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) is also proud to announce that they are a member of Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) – a growing community to leverage blockchain and scalable technologies for business growth and transformation. Under BAS’ membership, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) will be able to raise further awareness of blockchain and deliver positive impact through continuous innovation for the investment community on their online and mobile trading platform, Tiger Trade.

