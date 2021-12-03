Fellows Of New Zealand Winegrowers Announced For 2021

Press Release – New Zealand Winegrowers

The New Zealand Winegrowers (NZW) Fellows award recognises individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the New Zealand wine industry.

From making strides in wine governance to adding sparkle to the wine industry, the 2021 NZW Fellows are a group of highly respected and influential individuals who have helped to shape the success of New Zealand wine today.

We are pleased to announce the NZW Fellows for 2021: Steve Smith MW for service to NZW, Wine Institute of New Zealand, and other initiatives, John Clarke for service to NZW and New Zealand Grape Grower’s Council (NZGGC), Andy Frost for service to national research, Rudi Bauer for service to New Zealand Pinot Noir, and Daniel and Adele Le Brun for service to New Zealand bottle fermented sparkling wine.

All the 2021 Fellows have worked over many decades for the “betterment of the wine industry”, says NZW Chief Executive Philip Gregan. “The work of these individuals enables a small industry like ours to punch above our weight on the world stage, and we wholeheartedly thank them for their efforts.”

Steve Smith MW was the first viticulturist in the world to become a Master of Wine, co-founded and steered Craggy Range for 16 years, and launched wine brand Smith & Sheth five years ago. Steve has played an influential role in in all facets of the wine industry, from Research Viticulturalist for the Ministry of Agriculture including being a founding Chairman of the Gimblett Gravels Winegrowers, Board Member of NZW and Chair of Pinot Noir 2007.

Gisborne grape grower and former mayor John Clarke has represented New Zealand’s wine industry through numerous governance roles including Gisborne Winegrowers, NZGGC and NZW Board. John has steered the industry throughout periods of major change, including geographical diversification, growing exports, and the arrival of Covid-19 into New Zealand just as the 2020 Vintage began, while he was Chair of NZW.

Andy Frost has spent nearly 40 years weaving science and research into the practical business of growing and making wine, with ground-breaking consequences for the wine industry. He has played an integral role in many major wine research projects, including the multi-million-dollar Sauvignon Blanc programme that transformed the industry’s understanding of its key export variety.

Founder of Quartz Reef, Austrian-born Rudi Bauer has made an extraordinary contribution to his adopted nation, having pioneered the Bendigo subregion, helped forge a reputation for Central Otago wines, and nurtured conversations about Pinot Noir, Central Otago, organic viticulture, and the place of winegrowing in New Zealand culture.

Hailing from Champagne, Daniel and Adele Le Brun have been pioneers of Méthode Traditionelle in Marlborough. They have built two successful wine brands, most recently No. 1 Family Estate, and Daniel has run a contract business for those who do not have the specialist equipment to make Méthode Traditionelle for decades. Adele was a founding member of Méthode Marlborough, a group dedicated to building recognition and respect for the quality of Marlborough’s Méthode Traditionelle wines.

