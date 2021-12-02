Museums Aotearoa Appoints Chief Executive To Lead A National Conversation On The Critical Importance Of Museums

Press Release – Museums Aotearoa

The Museums Aotearoa Board are pleased to announce the appointment of Adele Fitzpatrick to the role of Chief Executive. <img src=”https://img.scoop.co.nz/stories/images/2112/698cb74038ed1d9dd0fd.jpeg” width=”720″ height=”480″> Adele Fitzpatrick Co-Chair of …

The Museums Aotearoa Board are pleased to announce the appointment of Adele Fitzpatrick to the role of Chief Executive.

Adele Fitzpatrick

Co-Chair of Museums Aotearoa, Tui Te Hau says Adele’s wide experience and achievements will be an asset to the sector.

“Following member consultation, the board were looking for a CE that would help transform Museums Aotearoa and advocate for our members and the sector. Adele’s track record in leading national conservation is exciting as we look to tell our member stories and their contribution to Aotearoa,” says Tui Te Hau.

Adele joins Museums Aotearoa from the environmental sector, with her previous role as CE of Project Crimson Trust, a native tree restoration and protection charity. Under her leadership, the Trust became a successful and sustainable charity.

Co-Chair Eloise Wallace believes Adele will be a strong advocate for cultural interests. “In her work with Project Crimson Trust, Adele advocated for indigenous forestry and engaged with iwi forestry interests. She is keen to work with whānau, hapū and iwi to learn and support their aspirations, along with the many kaimahi in the museum sector,” says Eloise Wallace.

Adele is a strategic communicator and marketer, having worked in the tourism and electricity sectors, managed a digital agency and run her own communications consultancy.

Adele is excited at the opportunity to join the GLAM sector. “I have a great love of art, cultural artefacts and the places that house them. I appreciate their important roles in storytelling, cultural identity and our sense of place in the world.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my commercial skills to Museums Aotearoa, delivering value to its members and engaging with government on the issues relevant to the sector.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url