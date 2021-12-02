More Than 39,000 Vaccinations Given Yesterday; 172 Community Cases; 86 People In Hospital, 9 In ICU

Press Release – Ministry of Health

2 December 2021

COVID-19 vaccine update Total vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,616,944: 3,901,961 first doses (93%); 3,632,748 second doses (86%); 14,406 third primary doses; 67,829 booster doses Total vaccines administered yesterday 39,617: 7,856 first doses; 14,254 second doses; 1,137 third primary doses; 16,370 booster doses Māori (percentage of eligible people) 472,484 first doses (83%); 394,946 second doses (69%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 261,460 first doses (91%); 236,128 second doses (82%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 1,280 first doses; and 2,856 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (85%); second doses (77%) Auckland Metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people) First doses (94%); second doses (90%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (91%); second doses (84%) Bay of Plenty DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (90%); second doses (82%) Lakes DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (89%); second doses (80%) MidCentral DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (93%); second doses (85%) Hawke’s Bay DHB (percentage of eligible people) First dose (91%); second dose (83%) Wairarapa DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (93%); second doses (84%) Capital and Coast DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (96%); second doses (91%) Nelson-Marlborough DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (92%); second doses (85%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (96%); second doses (89%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 86 (including 8 cases still being assessed): North Shore (14); Auckland (41); Middlemore (28); Waikato (2); Bay of Plenty (1) Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only) Unvaccinated or not eligible (47 cases / 63%); partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose (14 cases / 19%); fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case (13 cases / 17%); unknown (1 cases / 1%) Average age of current hospitalisations 45 Cases in ICU or HDU 9 (3 in Auckland; 3 in Middlemore; 1 in North Shore; 2 in Waikato) Cases Seven day rolling average of community cases 157 Number of new community cases 172 Number of new cases identified at the border ** Two Location of new community cases* Auckland (142), Waikato (15), Bay of Plenty (1); Lakes (2); MidCentral (1); Nelson Marlborough (9) Location of community cases (total) Northland 85 (60 of whom have recovered); Auckland 8,037 (2,317 recovered); Waikato 476 (210 recovered); Bay of Plenty 62; Hawke’s Bay 1; Lakes 28 (4 recovered); Taranaki 6 (all recovered); MidCentral 6 (3 recovered); Wairarapa 3 (one recovered); Wellington 18 (17 recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 14 (1 recovered); Canterbury 9 (5 recovered) Number of community cases (total)* 8,745 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 11,525 Historical cases 204 out of 9,721 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 41 cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 98 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 55 of today’s new cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 117 of today’s new cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 6,475 (929 unlinked in the last 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 7,384 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 67% Percentage who have returned at least one result 70% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 155 (as at 10am 2 December) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,974,179 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 32,953 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 11,722 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 27,549 Testing centres in Auckland 18 Wastewater Wastewater detections See Northland update NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,434,949 Poster scans (total) 553,220,915 Manual diary entries (total) 21,041,599 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,768,765

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 24 November USA Direct flight Day 5 / routine Auckland 29 November United Kingdom Singapore Day 1 / routine Auckland

*Today’s cases

Today, we are reporting new community cases in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Lakes and the Nelson/Tasman region.

A case in MidCentral announced yesterday has been included in today’s official case tally.

There are no additional cases to report today in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, Wairarapa, Wellington or Canterbury.

A previously reported community case has been reclassified as not a case so the net increase of community cases is 171.

**One previously reported border case has been deemed historical

Regional updates

We’re asking anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if you’re vaccinated. Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result.

If you are not vaccinated, now is the time, as vaccination is number one defence against COVID-19. Your DHB or local health provider will have plenty of opportunities to make this happen.

Testing and vaccination centre locations nationwide can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Northland

Today we are reporting two new cases in Northland, one in Kaitaia and one in Kawakawa. Both are close contacts of known cases.

The Kaitaia case was in isolation when tested and investigations into the Kawakawa case are underway.

There was an unexpected wastewater detection in a sample from Ahipara taken on November 25.

Although this may be connected to cases isolating in the area, people living in the area are urged to get tested if they have even mild symptoms.

Auckland

Today, there are 142 new cases being reported in Auckland.

There continues to be a daily review of testing numbers and testing locations to ensure good coverage of risk areas.

Health staff are now supporting 3,634 people to isolate at home, including 910 cases.

Waikato

There are 15 new cases in Waikato being reported today. Of those, six are in Kawhia, three in Te Kūiti, two in Hamilton, two in Ngāruawāhia, one in Huntly, and one is under investigation.

Of today’s cases, 11 have been linked to existing cases.

There are six pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across the Waikato today in Hamilton, Te Kūiti, Taumarunui, and Ōtorohanga.

There are two COVID-19 positive patients in Waikato Hospital ICU.

Waikato public health staff are now caring for 113 cases in the community.

Bay of Plenty

Today we are reporting one new case in the Bay of Plenty.

The case in the Western Bay of Plenty is a household contact of a previously reported case and was already self-isolating at home when they tested positive.

There are no further cases to report today associated with Te Akau ki Papamoa School, but the assessment by Toi Te Ora Public Health is that further cases associated with the school are likely.

Lakes

Today we are reporting two new cases in Lakes District. One of these cases is in Rotorua and is a household contact of a previously reported case. They were already self-isolating at home when they tested positive.

Investigations are underway to determine any links between the other new case and previously reported cases.

MidCentral

We are officially reporting one case in Manawatu today that was announced in yesterday’s update but came in after the cut off time.

Public health staff are continuing to interview the person who is understood to live in Waikato and work in Manawatū.

If any locations of interest are identified, they will be added to the Ministry’s locations of interest page.

Nelson-Tasman

There are ten new cases in Nelson-Tasman today, but one will be officially added to tomorrow’s figures as it came in after the cut off time.

This takes the number of active cases in the region to 14. These cases are made up of two clusters, with 11 in one and three in the other. A possible connection between the two clusters is being investigated.

Two schools in Nelson, Enner Glynn School and Broadgreen Intermediate, have had cases. Both schools have temporarily closed while a risk assessment is undertaken and close contacts are identified. Next steps will then be agreed with the Ministry of Education.

Four new locations of interest in Nelson were added to the Ministry’s website yesterday afternoon. People in the Nelson-Tasman region are asked to check this page as it is updated regularly.

Testing is available in Nelson-Tasman today at:

Saxton Field parking area, Suffolk Rd, Stoke from 9am to 8pm

Trafalgar Centre carpark, Paru Paru Rd, Nelson from 9am to 2pm

Richmond Showgrounds, 359 Lower Queen St, Richmond from 9am to 8pm

Motueka Recreation Centre: Old Wharf Rd, Motueka from 9am to 5pm

My Vaccine Pass

More than 3 million My Vaccine Passes have now been issued. For anyone that is fully vaccinated and has not yet requested their Pass, going online is the fastest and easiest way to get My Vaccine Pass by requesting via mycovidrecord.nz

For people that do not have internet access, you can call the 0800 222 478 vaccination line who can provide you with a copy of your vaccine pass. COVID-19 vaccinating pharmacies are also able to print vaccine passes. We ask people to please be patient with these assisted service options.

Thousands of people who received their COVID vaccinations overseas and applied to have their vaccines registered 10-14 days ago, will now be able to download their My Vaccine Pass. The option will appear in their My COVID Record to request the pass and it should land in your email shortly after that. People who have got their vaccinations overseas and have yet to apply to have their vaccines recognised should apply as soon as possible.

Further information on the process for overseas vaccinations is available on our website here COVID-19: Overseas vaccinations and certificates | Ministry of Health NZ

Auckland boundary

Travel across the Auckland Alert Level boundary remains restricted in both directions until 15 December.

Although the new traffic light system comes into effect at 11.59pm tonight you can still only travel across the boundary for permitted reasons. If your travel is not permitted, you may apply for an exemption under exceptional circumstances.

Note – Port Waikato is included inside the Auckland boundary.

Between 15 December 2021 and 17 January 2022, you can travel out of or into Auckland for any reason, but you must follow some restrictions:

· You must be fully vaccinated and have your My Vaccine Pass with you, or

· You must carry evidence of a negative COVID-19 test administered no more than 72 hours before crossing the boundary.

Rapid Antigen Tests available for businesses

All businesses can now access Ministry of Health approved Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) from New Zealand distributors as part of our new testing approach to support the COVID Protection Framework.

RATS can provide a result in 15 minutes but require a high viral load, so are more effective in the early stages of an individual’s infectious period. For asymptomatic surveillance testing two or three times a week is recommended.

While RATs are less sensitive than our standard PCR tests, they can be an important complement to our testing programme, such as in higher-risk healthcare settings where staff have had a recent exposure event.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, our advice continues to be to get a PCR test.

There are good supplies of RATs already in New Zealand and arriving shortly. The Ministry will have 3.8 million tests in stock by the end of this week.

We are also working with the pharmacy sector to have RATs available under supervised testing for the community by mid-December.

