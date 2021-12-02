Environmentally Friendly Tern E-bikes For Posties In Johnsonville

Press Release – NZ Post

Some NZ Post Johnsonville posties who pound more than 20kms of pavement a day are now putting pedal to the metal with the rollout of Tern e-bikes into suitable areas.

As mail volumes decline, and urban areas continue to grow, the distance posties need to walk is increasing – so more appropriate delivery modes are being implemented.

NZ Post Area Service Delivery Manager Leon Metuariki says we’re excited about the introduction of the new e-bikes.

“This is a game changer for us,” he said.

“The Tern e-bikes have more capacity than previous e-bike models or motorbikes, and although they can carry a variety of items up to 200kg (including the rider) the maximum weight load of mail is set at 32.5kg. The sizing is adjustable, and the battery lasts the distance.”

Environment friendly, e-bikes create sustainable delivery methods for posties.

“We embrace sustainability, and it’s well and truly embedded in our culture at NZ Post by taking action to reduce our negative impact on the environment and maximise our positive impact on our communities.”

Residents and customers in the Johnsonville area may also see more than one postie at a time, on the same delivery route, as assessments and training on the e-bikes are conducted.

“As delivery routes change, your delivery days may also change but NZ Post remains committed to meeting our delivery service target of up to three working days for standard mail.”

Leon said with the move to e-bikes residents need to lookout for posties – especially in some areas where there were no footpaths.

“Our posties are essential workers and their safety is paramount. We ask people to keep an eye out for them when they are coming and going from their homes in vehicles.”

Delivery routes in other Wellington areas are also being reviewed.

“We need to ensure delivery routes are fit for purpose and the most appropriate delivery method is being used. This may be by walking, using a bicycle, motorcycle, or an e-bike.”

How you can help our posties:

NZ Post asks residents to help them get items delivered securely and safely by:

Make sure your street number is clearly visible.

Position your mailbox on the property boundary, close to the footpath on the nearest flat area, in a position that is easy and safe for your postie to access and between 900 and 1200 metres high.

Ensuring the main mail slot is big enough to take several A4 size magazines without needing to fold them. If you receive parcels, you should consider having a separate parcel area in your mailbox.

Your mailbox should be large enough to hold all of the mail you receive. Your mailbox should be deep enough (from front to back) to take the length of an A4 size item so that mail can be pushed in far enough to drop out of sight securely.

For further information visit the NZ Post Mailbox Placement page here

NZ Post media contact: mediar@nzpost.co.nz

