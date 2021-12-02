Cloudian To Support AWS Outposts Two New Sizes

Press Release – Cloudian

SYDNEY, Australia Dec. 2, 2021 – Cloudian today announced planned support for the new AWS Outposts servers, enabling customers to expand their Outposts use cases with Cloudians HyperStore S3-compatible object storage. Cloudians storage software …



On-prem Object Storage Solution Provides Native S3 Compatibility and

Limitless Scalability

SYDNEY, Australia Dec. 2, 2021 – Cloudian® today announced planned support for the new AWS Outposts servers, enabling customers to expand their Outposts use cases with Cloudian’s HyperStore® S3-compatible object storage. Cloudian’s storage software and appliances provide limitless on-prem capacity for workloads that require local data residency and low-latency data access. Today’s announcement follows HyperStore achieving AWS Service Ready designation for the Outposts rack in June and reflects the two companies’ increased collaboration.

With Cloudian’s upcoming offering, customers will be able to deploy HyperStore alongside their Outposts servers in 1U and 2U configurations. In addition, customers will have the option to run Cloudian software directly on the Outposts 2U, utilising the device’s underlying direct attached storage media.

The new AWS Outposts are rack-mountable devices in compact servers, making them particularly beneficial to organisations with limited space or smaller capacity requirements, such as retail stores, financial and legal services branch offices, healthcare providers and factory floors.

In addition to providing fully native S3 API compatibility, other key Cloudian HyperStore benefits include:

Modular, limitless scalability : Increase capacity without interruption simply by adding devices to the cluster.

: Increase capacity without interruption simply by adding devices to the cluster. Data residency : Store all data locally, ensuring compliance with data governance regulations.

: Store all data locally, ensuring compliance with data governance regulations. Low latency : Access data locally from Cloudian’s all-flash or HDD-based storage for optimised performance.

: Access data locally from Cloudian’s all-flash or HDD-based storage for optimised performance. Geo-distribution : Manage data globally across multiple sites within a single namespace,

: Manage data globally across multiple sites within a single namespace, Data immutability for ransomware protection and compliance : Employ Amazon S3 Object Lock to prevent cybercriminals from encrypting data—enabling quick, easy recovery of an unencrypted backup copy without paying ransom—and also to meet governance and legal hold demands.

: Employ Amazon S3 Object Lock to prevent cybercriminals from encrypting data—enabling quick, easy recovery of an unencrypted backup copy without paying ransom—and also to meet governance and legal hold demands. Robust security : Further protect data through secure shell, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit—all in a platform certified with U.S. Department of Defense, SEC Rule 17a-4(f), FINRA Rule 4511, and CFTC Rule 1.31(c)-(d) security requirements.

: Further protect data through secure shell, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit—all in a platform certified with U.S. Department of Defense, SEC Rule 17a-4(f), FINRA Rule 4511, and CFTC Rule 1.31(c)-(d) security requirements. Hybrid cloud-readiness : Leverage replication and policy-based data tiering to Amazon S3.

: Leverage replication and policy-based data tiering to Amazon S3. Advanced metadata tagging: Accelerate data searches and more easily integrate with AI/ML/analytics applications.

“Customers are looking for better ways to store and manage their data across the enterprise as part of a comprehensive digitisation initiative,” said Joshua Burgin, general manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “With Cloudian HyperStore for AWS Outposts, customers can benefit from a comprehensive data management solution for any application in their own environment, on AWS Outposts, or in AWS Regions, for a truly consistent hybrid experience.”

“As users increasingly deploy modern applications on-premises, they need a modern storage foundation to support these applications,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer, Cloudian. “Cloudian’s HyperStore object storage provides this foundation, giving them the scalability and flexibility of a public cloud while ensuring they can fully control and secure their data and quickly access it whenever and wherever required.”

To learn more about Cloudian object storage for AWS Outposts, visit www.cloudian.com/aws.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by up to 70% compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerised applications. More at cloudian.com.

###

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url