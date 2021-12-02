Celebrating 30 Years Of Exceptional Marketing

Press Release – TVNZ

Winners for the 2021 TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards announced via Virtual Awards Show. On Thursday afternoon, NZ Marketing magazine and the Marketing Association presented awards in 28 categories across sector, excellence and individual divisions at the …

On Thursday afternoon, NZ Marketing magazine and the Marketing Association presented awards in 28 categories across sector, excellence and individual divisions at the 2021 TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards.

For the first time in its 30-year history the Awards were given out via a Virtual Awards Show, hosted by the lovely Hilary Barry, and streamed on NZ Marketing magazine’s website, with live blogging on the Marketing Association’s social channels.

Celebrating its pearl anniversary, organisers called upon Kiwi marketers to put their best work forward and submit marketing pearlers worthy of the occasion. And the winners announced today certainly reflect the exceptional work and efforts we’ve come to expect from the Awards over the years.

Taking top honours with the Supreme Award, as well as Not-for-Profit Sector Award, was the National Collective of Independent Women’s Refuges Inc for its Women’s Refuge: Safe Nights initiative. The judges said of the win: “This entry was a clear standout because of the end-to-end marketing strategy from insights to outcomes and their integrated and innovative market approach. They reframed the way the problem was presented into a positive relatable solution. A compelling entry in a tough category in an especially tough year.”

The two other big Awards went to Shane Evans of ASB and Kathlynn Lee of bp Oil New Zealand who took out the titles of Marketer of the Year and Young Marketer of the Year respectively.

The Awards Show also recognised the creative genius of Mike Hutcheson who was inducted into the Marketing Hall of Fame for his career-long service to the marketing industry by way of his advertising and educational work, inspiring marketers old and young.

“It’s a testament to the industry that these Awards are now in their 30th year. An outstanding achievement. When they started back in 1991 no one could have predicted that this year we’d be holding celebrations online and socially-distanced. But a global pandemic didn’t stop Aotearoa New Zealand marketers from producing world class work. So, an extra big congratulations to all our finalists and winners this year,” said David Nothling-Demmer, Editor of NZ Marketing.

The exclusive profiles and case studies are published in the December issue of NZ Marketing magazine, and available via discounted subscription, here.

“It’s with tremendous pride that our teams have put this show together for you. Today, we celebrate the hard work of New Zealand marketers, their clever marketing strategies, creative excellence, and of course impressive commercial results. I’d also like to acknowledge the incredible panel of leading marketing professionals and business leaders who have brought their vast knowledge and experience to the judging process which truly underpins the integrity of these Awards,” said John Miles, Chief Executive, Marketing

Association.

This year the panel of Judges was again led by Michael Friedberg, Director/vCMO at MJF Consulting.

Incredible in their support of marketing in New Zealand, and long-time Premier Sponsor of the Awards, TVNZ should be recognised for helping make this event a success.

The 2021 TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards were also supported by Category Sponsors oOh!media, NZME, The Radio Bureau, ThinkTV, One Picture, ReachMedia, ICG Media and The Pond.

List of 2021 Winners

WINNERS

Supreme Award sponsored by TVNZ

NATIONAL COLLECTIVE OF INDEPENDENT WOMEN’S REFUGES INC

Women’s Refuge: Safe Nights

EightyOne, MBM, Storbie, Miranda Harcourt

Individual Awards

Marketing Hall of Fame sponsored by TVNZ

Mike Hutcheson

Marketer of the Year sponsored by oOh!media

Shane Evans, ASB

Young Marketer of the Year sponsored by ThinkTV

Kathlynn Lee, bp Oil New Zealand

Sector Awards

Automotive

TOYOTA NEW ZEALAND

Toyota & ETNZ – In Crazy We Believe

Saatchi & Saatchi, Wright Communications, Starcom, Digitas, TVNZ

B2B

NEW ZEALAND POST

Delivered Tonight!

David Thomason, FCB New Zealand, PHD

Consumer Products & Services

VODAFONE

No Cry Over Wifi

DDB, Track, Wavemaker

Education

OTAGO POLYTECHNIC

Map Your Future

Fast Moving Consumer Goods

INGHAM’S

Let’s Eat – Joining The Pea Protein Revolution

Quantum Jump, Brother Design, PHD

Financial & Banking

IAG

Tally

Colenso BBDO, PHD

Healthcare/Beauty

RYMAN HEALTHCARE

Ryman Pioneers a New Way of Living

VMLY&R Auckland

Media/Publishing

NZME

Flava Old School Hip Hop & RnB

Megan Sagar, John Pelasio

Not-for-Profit

NATIONAL COLLECTIVE OF INDEPENDENT WOMEN’S REFUGES INC

Women’s Refuge: Safe Nights

EightyOne, MBM, Storbie, Miranda Harcourt

Public Sector

DEPARTMENT OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

Keep It Real Online

Motion Sickness

Retail sponsored by The Radio Bureau

WOOLWORTHS NEW ZEALAND

Getting Personal with Online Shopping

M&C Saatchi New Zealand, Dentsu, Wellcom

Travel/Leisure

TOURISM HOLDINGS LIMITED

Get Moving to Get NZ Moving

Tourism Holdings (Rebecca Storry, Ollie Farnsworth), These Guys I Know (Amanda Wilson)

Utilities/Communications

SKY TELEVISION

Neon & Lightbox – Get it On!

Quantum Jump, OMD, DDB, HeyYou

Excellence Awards

Best Brand Extension/Innovation

IAG

Tally

Colenso BBDO, PHD

Best Brand Transformation sponsored by One Picture

LOYALTY NZ

Transforming NZ’s Favourite Loyalty Programme – Flybuys

Colenso BBDO, Colenso PR, The Industry Group, Colmar Brunton, Mindshare

Best Collaboration

INVIVO & CO

Invivo and Graham Norton’s Own Wine & Spirits

The Goat Farm, Augusto, Theivery

Best Emerging Business/New Brand

DB BREWERIES

Welcome to Club Setter

Previously Unavailable, Colenso BBDO, Designworks, Dentsu

Best In-House Marketing sponsored by The Pond

ELECTRIC KIWI

Electric Kiwi Song Ad

Lassoo Media

Best Marketing Communications Strategy sponsored by NZME

ASB

Borrow The All Blacks + Eden Park

Dentsu Creative, Dentsu Media, TRA, Anthem PR, Acquire Online, Search Republic

Best Marketing on a Shoestring Budget

EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS

Meddle in the New Zealand Election

Special Group, Sweetshop, Poem

Best Purpose-Driven Marketing Strategy

LUMO DIGITAL OUTDOOR

Lumo’s Purpose Driven Marketing Strategy

Pitchblack Partners

Best Use of Customer Insight/Data sponsored by Reach Media

WENDY’S NEW ZEALAND

Datanator

Together

Best Use of Sponsorship

ASB

Borrow The All Blacks + Eden Park

Dentsu Creative, Dentsu Media, Anthem PR, TRA, Acquire Online, Search Republic

Long-Term Agency Partnership

POWERSHOP AND MBM

Long-Term Marketing Excellence sponsored by ICG

PIC’S PEANUT BUTTER

Building Community With Food

Augusto

About NZ Marketing

NZ Marketing magazine provides essential marketing intelligence through its highly practical editorial stance and in-depth examination of the latest marketing trends. This has earned the magazine a reputation for contributing to the lifting of marketing standards in New Zealand. Through its print publication and website, its mission is a simple one: to help marketers excel in their careers.

Publishing quarterly, the NZ Marketing team is skilled and creative when it comes to bringing high-quality, investigative editorial and commercial content alive across multiple mediums – digital, social and events – providing its audience with the insight and expertise they need to make decisions and drive the industry forward. nzmarketingmag.co.nz

About Marketing Association

The Marketing Association is the only New Zealand industry body dedicated to marketing with a defined purpose to helping marketers be Brilliant (and these awards reflect how brilliant NZ marketers can be!) through a connected marketing community and world-class education and inspiration. As a membership body, the Marketing Association’s role is to help our 7,500+ members develop, connect and have a voice.

The Marketing Association works tirelessly to have marketing seen as a success driver for organisations of all shapes and sizes. MA members are facing complexity and pace in their operating environments and the MA partners with them throughout their marketing career to help them keep ahead. marketing.org.nz

