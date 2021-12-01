Vaccine Certificates Mandated For Visitors To Ngāi Tahu Tourism Attractions

Press Release – Ngai Tahu Tourism

Ngāi Tahu Tourism has announced all visitors to its attractions will be required to show proof of vaccination from Friday, 3 December 2021.

As part of the wider Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Group, Ngāi Tahu Tourism takes its health and safety obligations to all kaimahi, manuhiri, whānau and communities very seriously.

With the highly infectious Delta-variant entering communities, there is a focus on vaccinations as the the strongest and most effective tool to minimise the spread of infection.

GM of Corporate Services Jo Allison says it is both a social and corporate responsibility to support vaccinations in the interest of the public good.

“We know vaccination is the most effective way of minimising spread of the virus and keeping people well. At Ngāi Tahu Tourism, we need those who visit our attractions to have that peace of mind that the person they are sitting next to on the Shotover Jet, or the person they are hiking the ice with at Franz Josef Glacier Guides has the best protection available against Covid-19.”

All open Ngāi Tahu Tourism attractions will be covered by the new policy from December 3. This includes Shotover Jet, Dart River Adventures, Franz Josef Glacier Guides, Agrodome, National Kiwi Hatchery, Hukafalls Jet, the All Blacks Experience, Dark Sky Project, and the Hollyford Wilderness Experience.

The attractions will also continue to follow Government guidelines around localised outbreaks and implement secondary measures where needed, such as strict hygiene measures, social distancing, mask wearing and scanning in.

Visitors from Friday will need to provide proof of vaccination which can come in the form of a digital or hardcopy of the relevant record from My Covid Record provided by the Ministry of Health.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism also strongly encourages a 100% vaccination rate for its own staff and has enabled time off work for staff to get the vaccination.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Group has completed risk assessments across the business to ensure our people and interests are protected from the transmission of COVID-19.

Like many employers across the country, the Office of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu is working through a consultation process with all staff about a vaccination policy.

