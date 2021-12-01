Tis The Season For Supply Chain Issues And Cybercrime

Press Release – Norton Lifelock

Supply chain issues have positioned cybercriminals to feast this holiday season. And the toys that top the hot lists will no doubt be the most dangerous deals to shop.

Anyone looking for deals on everything from Rainbowcorns to Pixie Dolls to Burping Hippos needs to beware. Supply chain issues mean these toys may be in hot demand and short supply – the ideal scammers scenario.

Cybercriminals are well aware of the issue and are no doubt working on ways to capitalise on this phenomenon.They use a range of tried and true tactics like fake sites, hyperbolic discounting, FOMO and promises of next day delivery to get unsuspecting people to hand over their credit card details and other private information.

· A search result can land buyers on results that will vary anywhere from a brick-and-mortar retailer to an online “reseller”. Unfortunately, it is challenging to initially distinguish the reputation of these sources.

· Cybercriminals use search engine services to ensure that their landing page will be very high in the results. Commonly searched words can also drive a potential buyer to fake landing pages, or fake seller offers with incorrect information.

“New Zealander’s need to educate themselves this holiday season or it’s going to be prezzie time for cybercriminals around the globe,” says Dean Williams, Systems Engineer, APAC, NortonLifeLock. “Kiwis need to remember that if a deal looks too good to be true, it likely is – and entering credit details are more likely to deliver you financial pain than the thing your kid wants most.”

