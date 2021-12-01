SCCG Management Unveils Nevatronix SBTVerse Sports Betting Terminal At SBC Summit North America

Press Release – ACN Newswire

Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder and CEO, announced today that the company, in a joint venture with Nevatronix, will be unveiling a new sports betting terminal at the SBC Summit – North America. The event, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey, …Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder and CEO, announced today that the company, in a joint venture with Nevatronix, will be unveiling a new sports betting terminal at the SBC Summit – North America. The event, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey, will be held December 1-2 at the exhibit hall, booth #113. The new hardware product, SBTVerse, was developed by Nevatronix, a 25-year gaming product and turn-key electronics solutions provider, as part of their commitment to providing transformational and cutting edge sports betting devices to the gaming industry.

Said Crystal, “We see this technology as a game-changing sports betting product that includes next-level fintech capabilities. This solution will not only change the landscape of what sports-wagering hardware suppliers offer today, but it will create an amazing opportunity never before showcased for our clients and partners.”

Features of the SBTVerse sports betting terminal include:

– Robust Steel Construction

– 15.6″ Touch LCD

– 27″ Touch LCD

– Dual Bill Validators

– Ticket Printer

– Bar Code Reader

– Card Reader

– ADA Tactile / Audio Interface

– Audio Speakers

– Camera

– Electronic Locks

– Programmable RGB-LED Accent Lighting

– Battery Backup

– Forex

– Crypto

– ATM

– Wager Payouts

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url