SCCG Management Unveils Nevatronix SBTVerse Sports Betting Terminal At SBC Summit North America
Press Release – ACN Newswire
Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder and CEO, announced today that the company, in a joint venture with Nevatronix, will be unveiling a new sports betting terminal at the SBC Summit – North America. The event, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey, …Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder and CEO, announced today that the company, in a joint venture with Nevatronix, will be unveiling a new sports betting terminal at the SBC Summit – North America. The event, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey, will be held December 1-2 at the exhibit hall, booth #113. The new hardware product, SBTVerse, was developed by Nevatronix, a 25-year gaming product and turn-key electronics solutions provider, as part of their commitment to providing transformational and cutting edge sports betting devices to the gaming industry.
Said Crystal, “We see this technology as a game-changing sports betting product that includes next-level fintech capabilities. This solution will not only change the landscape of what sports-wagering hardware suppliers offer today, but it will create an amazing opportunity never before showcased for our clients and partners.”
Features of the SBTVerse sports betting terminal include:
– Robust Steel Construction
– 15.6″ Touch LCD
– 27″ Touch LCD
– Dual Bill Validators
– Ticket Printer
– Bar Code Reader
– Card Reader
– ADA Tactile / Audio Interface
– Audio Speakers
– Camera
– Electronic Locks
– Programmable RGB-LED Accent Lighting
– Battery Backup
– Forex
– Crypto
– ATM
– Wager Payouts
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url