Media Statement – Marina Construction Works Not To Blame For Kororā Injuries

A statement released today (01 December 2021) by the Department of Conservation has advised that the evidence indicates that a dog was responsible for the injuries suffered by a kororā rescued at Waiheke’s Kennedy Point on 11 November which later died.

Kitt Littlejohn, Director, Kennedy Point Marina says the findings directly contradict accusations made by those who are opposed to the development of the marina.

“The death of this kororā was obviously very upsetting for everyone who heard about it. However, it is disappointing that blame was so quickly attributed to the marina company despite there being no evidence at all that construction work was responsible for the injuries suffered by this animal.

“Robust procedures are in place to ensure the kororā at Kennedy Point are protected during construction of the marina. All works are being undertaken in accordance with a detailed Kororā Construction Monitoring and Management Plan. Regular surveys of the breakwater wall are being undertaken by ecologists to collect information around kororā activity and to monitor their welfare during construction of the marina. Works are also being closely monitored by Council and DoC.

“The company is aware of the public interest in the kororā at Kennedy Point and remains committed to providing regular and transparent updates. There continues to be a great deal of misinformation being deliberately spread around this issue, and we would encourage anyone who has concerns for the kororā to ensure they have all the facts before jumping to conclusions.”

Recent inspections have confirmed that the breakwater continues to be used by the kororā and they are breeding successfully.

“It is also very disappointing that the Kennedy Point beach and foreshore is a “dogs on leash at all times” area under Council bylaws, yet off-leash dogs are regularly observed in the area by the company’s on-site personnel,” adds Littlejohn.

“For the sake of the kororā, please keep your dogs on leash when at Kennedy Point.”

