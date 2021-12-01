Goff’s Climate Targeted Rate Is A Scam

Press Release – Auckland Ratepayer’s Alliance

“Phil Goff’s proposal to hike Aucklanders’ annual rates bills by $57 to fund ‘climate action’ is a scam that will pump up council coffers while doing nothing to reduce emissions,” says Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes.

“Transport emissions are already capped and traded under the Emissions Trading Scheme. That means that any emissions saved from, say, switching diesel ferries to electric, will only free up carbon credits for emissions to be produced elsewhere.”

“Phil Goff knows this, but thinks he can dupe Aucklanders by dressing up higher rates as some kind of virtuous climate initiative.”

“This new rate is nothing to do with the climate, and everything to do with paying for gold-plated new ferries, cycleways, and buses to create a political legacy for the Mayor.”

“This proposal also makes a lie of Phil Goff’s claim that this year’s 5% rate hike would be a ‘one-off measure’. In fact, it means next year’s total rate hike will be even higher – 5.9%.”

