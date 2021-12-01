Consents Remain At Record Levels

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

There were 47,715 new homes consented in the year ended October 2021, up 26 percent compared with the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today. The year ended October 2021 marks another record for the annual number of new homes consented, …

There were 47,715 new homes consented in the year ended October 2021, up 26 percent compared with the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today.

“The year ended October 2021 marks another record for the annual number of new homes consented,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

“The annual number of new homes consented has been setting new records since March 2021 when the previous high (in the year ended February 1974) of 40,025 was surpassed for the first time.”

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url